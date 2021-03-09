Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – A young British man had some symptoms and believed that he had Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the emerging corona virus.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that John McCallum (35 years) from the “East Lothian” province in Scotland called an ambulance after he felt stomach pain and fever last May.

He asked the man, who is a father of two, to get tested for Corona. The result was negative.

McCallum returned home, reassured, but the stomach ache came back hard. Once again, go to the hospital for fear that these may be symptoms of an appendix.

After hours of examinations, at the hospital, McCallum’s case was diagnosed as a cancerous tumor in his intestine and he was transferred to surgery at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

Although the tumor was removed from the intestine, it has spread to the liver.

McCallum is now trying to raise £ 220,000 to pay for the treatment in Germany, which includes the use of living donor liver transplants.

The young man underwent six months of chemotherapy to try to reduce the tumor. He hopes the treatment, not available in the UK, could save his life.

“I am a young athlete, I do not have a history of cancer in my family, and I have not had any symptoms,” McCallum says.

Treatment in Germany will include the first surgery to transplant the right side of a donor liver.

Then he will wait a few weeks to make sure his body is not rejecting the organ before he undergoes another operation to remove the left side of his liver.

The young man and his wife will need to spend seven weeks in Germany, including aftercare, and this will cost 250,000 euros.