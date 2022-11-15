The bizarre story of a man, a former British naval engineer, who had been suffering from hearing loss for years.

THE hearing problems they are quite frequent especially in old age. Very often they are due to an aging of our body, to mechanical causes such as a wax plug or more serious and irreversible causes such as problems with the auditory nerve. But what this man discovered of the United Kingdom it will leave you speechless.

Wallace Lee he is 66 years old and since 2017 he has suffered a drastic loss of hearing in one ear. The man, a retired former British naval engineer, thought the problem was due to his working past.

Source: web

Wallace in fact, he worked for years in very noisy construction sites where engines for helicopters were built. Or the hearing loss could also be due to some physical fight he had in his past as a rugby player. But it wasn’t like that.

According to what he himself told the BBC, he had a piece of plastic inside his ear that prevented him from hearing well. The bizarre thing is that Wallace solved the situation on his own and only after that did he warn the ENT doctor who was treating him.

Source: web

It was a fragment of an earplug that had been there since 2017 after breaking – according to what was claimed by the person concerned – during a plane crossing to Australia.

The last specialist who had visited him had noticed the foreign body, but hadn’t been able to extract it due to a block of wax that kept it stuck.

Wallace, however, did not lose heart and decided to do it himself. He autonomously purchased special pliers present in an endoscopic kit and patiently managed to pull out the small piece of plastic.

Source: web

“As soon as I was able to take it out, I could hear everything perfectly again, it was like being able to use my hearing for the first time. A real relief” – he said.

When he then informed his ear doctor, according to Wallace the doctor could not believe his eyes.