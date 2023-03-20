One of the most controversial bands is made up of Sergio Galliani, Giovanni Ciccia and his companions, Los Chabelos being a group recognized for songs of a sexual nature. Despite the passing of the years, they still have a loyal fan base willing to pay to see them live, so the popular Miguel Ignacio from “Al fondo hay sitio” felt motivated and had a lot of adrenaline in the last show. However, the end was not within his plans.

The excitement for hits like “Luisa”, “El quinto teletubie”, “Shakira y sus amigas”, among other songs, made Sergio Galliani remember the old musical bands, in which its members could launch themselves into the public like a whole rock star. In this last concert, the actor did not hesitate to do the same, but his followers did not support him and he suffered a spectacular fall that became a trend on social networks.