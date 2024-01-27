It all started with what he thought was a banal flu, but then came the heartbreaking diagnosis: Ashlee Colmer dies at 28 years old

This girl's story spread around the world, breaking the hearts of many people. Ashlee Colmer he lost his life at just 28 years old due to leukemia.

It all started with what he thought was just one simple flu. Ashlee Colmer wasn't well, she had a fever and a bad cough. She thought she had fallen ill given the temperatures, it certainly wasn't the first time. But the more the days passed, the more the improvements did not arrive. She was forced to stay in bed, take medicine and get help from her family. Those days then turned into weeks and she finally decided to go to hospital.

After the necessary checks, the doctors discovered that he had the leukemia and they decided to hospitalize her. Unfortunately, her heart stopped forever after just two months within the walls of the healthcare facility.

The doctors of Royal Adelaide Hospital they tried to do what they could. They subjected her to various tests and targeted treatment, transfusions and chemotherapy. But all their attempts were in vain. Day after day, the 28-year-old's condition worsened, until the tragic epilogue.

She couldn't win her battle, that monster was stronger than her. Her family and husband are shocked, no one expected to experience such a drama. They have hoped and prayed for two months and now in their hearts there is only one unbridgeable void.

Ashlee was the owner of Barossa Lash and Nail Beauty Bar and had been married for less than four years. The girl's cousin gave birth to one fundraiser to help the family with funeral expenses, on the site GoFoundMe.