Janet Barboza He surprised his colleagues from “America today”, this Tuesday, May 24, by stating that he had a conversation with Jorge Cuba, father of Rodrigo el ‘Gato’ Cuba, after sharing the interview with Melissa Paredes. The presenter explained that the politician contacted her through Brunella Horna in order to thank her for being objective with her comments.

The driver was encouraged to tell details of the dialogue she had with the former deputy minister, since she revealed during her career on national television that she has many enemies for being direct. In addition, she hinted that she had received a photograph, but she preferred not to speak further.

What did Jorge Cuba say to the driver?

Initially, the Chiclayo businesswoman specified that the member of Sport Boys asked her for the telephone number of the popular “Rulitos” and did not hesitate to provide it. After that, the Cajamarca confirmed that it was true and proceeded to recount what was discussed with the footballer’s father.

“Don Jorge Cuba called me on the phone, I have not spoken with Rodrigo, He called me to thank me because I am speaking in an objective way and I, verbatim, told him and I think my producer has it recorded because I sent this audio to my producer. I told him that he did not have to thank me for anything because my premise all my life during my 24-year career has always been to speak the truth. and many antibodies are gained,” he asserted.

Janet Barboza does not believe in Melissa Paredes’ version

In the first installment of the interview with Melissa Paredes broadcast on “America Today”, on Monday, May 23, Janet Barboza doubted her former partner’s statements. According to the host, the actress totally changed her version from the day she interviewed her on the set of América Televisión. “I have to say what I think: it’s another version of the truth about her. But let’s see what she says now about the conciliation, “she mentioned.

Janet Barboza regrets the mess of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba

After hearing the latest statements by Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba, Janet Barboza assured that the only one harmed is the daughter they have in common. “Surely he will also do the same (he will bring up conversations), a pity for the girl. If they wanted to reconcile, they would have done so long ago. I see there is a lot of pain still on both sides,” she noted.