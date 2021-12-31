It had been nicknamed by the inhabitants Stripe, like the villain of the Gremlins. The squirrel attacked the inhabitants of Buckley, a small town in Wales, for several days.

Elderly people, children and even other animals who were walking in the public parks of the area. According to the accounts of the “victims”, it is squirrel Yes relentless especially against those who threw garbage in the bins on the streets of the area.

Everyone started to be afraid of Stripe and a little while ago the news of his death was spread on the web. Corinne Reynolds, this is the name of the woman who captured the animal with a trap. Once imprisoned, he handed him over to the Animal protection and it was the latter who proceeded with theeuthanasia.

Releasing the squirrel in the wild would have been illegal, so killing it was, according to what was widespread, one forced solution.

The Stripe Squirrel Tales

Corinne told the Daily Mail newspaper that 18 people were injured and some of them reported very serious injuries, caused precisely by the bites and scratches of the squirrel. There is also a risk that the rodent may have passed on the tetanus.

She herself had taken care of the animal, since she had begun to see it in her garden. Initially, it was good. But then he started acting weird, bad.

I thought something was happening in his head, like a tumor. Some children have even been chased by the ferocious squirrel.

Another woman, Chloe Harry she said that she was attacked by the squirrel three times and that once, the animal would try to bite into her neck and you have no idea how it would have ended if her mother hadn’t intervened.