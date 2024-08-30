Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.– A teacher who for 13 years taught at least 50 multi-grade children in an improvised classroom in the midst of shortages and outdoors in the middle of the weather in a marginalized neighborhood without public transportation, was fired by the Nuevo Laredo City Council.

The room used as a classroom, with walls half made of blocks, no windows, no roof and perhaps a shade net tied together with sticks, is located in the Colonia Los Artistas, to the east of the border city of Nuevo Laredo.

Even the benches are of all shapes and sizes and most are broken, in poor condition and without paint. Teacher Efraín de la Cruz Manuel said this Friday that on the second day of the beginning of the school year, that is, last Tuesday, he received notification from the Nuevo Laredo City Council, through Sebien, in charge of Ernesto Ferrara Theriot, and the municipal Education Office, about his dismissal, apparently without any justified cause, which has aroused indignation and provoked the support of the population.

He said that in addition to his dismissal, he was also removed from the municipality’s WhatsApp group, where instructions were given to teachers.

“On Tuesday I received notification of my dismissal, they sent me the document,” he said. However, he said that even though he does not have a salary from the municipality, he will not abandon his students. “I will respectfully tell the municipal government,” he said, “with salary or without salary, I will continue here, I will support these children, I will not go down, I will go forward.” In fact, on September 5, he will complete 13 years of being a teacher in this improvised classroom, but this week, he was fired. The case involves an elementary school with a code borrowed from another school, so that the children when they graduate have their official certificate, so that they can continue their studies, as they have done, and work with municipal support teachers. However, sources said that the City Council of the Morena mayor, Carmen Lilia Canturosas Villarreal, with a budget of just over four billion pesos, has fired dozens of municipal support teachers, as happened with Efraín. Given the shortages faced by this border elementary school and the dismissal of the teacher, the population began to offer its support. Residents of Nuevo Laredo have donated blocks, rods, cement, sand and construction material to finish the classroom as a whole this week. However, they still lack the resources to build the roof, so they are asking for the support of society. The dismissed teacher did not rule out that it could be a reprisal by the municipality, given the support. “I say that maybe it is reprisal, it is a moment of anger on the part of the President, but I believe in what we are doing, I am not doing it, the people are doing it, civil society, thanks to their support this work is being done,” he reiterated. On more than one occasion, he said, he has sent an official to the Tamaulipas Education Secretariat (SET), in the current Government, in order to receive official support and regularize the elementary school, but he has not received a response.

“The truth is that I don’t like to miss work,” she said, “because if I miss work I fall behind on a subject, the children fall behind, especially with the boys. Why? Because I believe that one is committed to education, and that is why one studies to do one’s job.”