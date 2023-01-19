San Luis Potosi, SLP. William Daniel Phillips, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1997 and doctor honoris causa from the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí (UASLP), gave the conference Time, Einstein and the coolest things in the universewithin the framework of the celebrations for the centenary of the autonomy of the house of studies, in front of hundreds of students of the middle and upper middle levels.

During his speech at the event, held this Wednesday at the facilities of the Bicentennial University Cultural Center, the rector Alejandro Javier Zermeño Guerra commented that with the presence of Phillips it was intended that young people from San Luis Potosí discover the beauty of science and technology.

Phillips presented to those attending his conference, translated at the moment by the research professor of the Physics Institute of the UASLP, Eduardo Gómez García, the great doubts that assailed Albert Einstein regarding time, space and relativity, that when trying to answering them completely changed humanity’s vision of its own existence and of the cosmos.

The physicist performed before his audience experiments that included liquid nitrogen, balloons, rubber bands, flowers, and a controlled explosion. He referred to the singularities of temperature, atoms, time, relativity and the importance of experiments with a view to discovering the origin and future of things.

For about an hour and a half, the hundreds of young people broke their respectful silence with Nobel jokes, which even referred to Casio and Rolex watches, made popular by Colombian singer Shakira in a recent song.

At the end, Phillips finished off his talk with the message that science never stops being explored, reaching “the end that is not the end.”

Previously, Rector Zermeño Guerra and Phillips – who received an honorary doctorate from the UASLP in 2009 – met to discuss issues related to climate change and the concern of scientists for the little importance that various countries give to caring for the environment. ambient. They agreed that this problem is the result of interests that do not favor a solution to the conflict, which risks the survival of planet Earth.

Both were concerned about the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, which generates resistance to bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites in people, producing increasingly aggressive strains, such as influenza and covid-19.

The Nobel Prize highlighted the relationship of physics with the most diverse areas of knowledge and technological development, and considered that the approach of youth to this natural science is essential to achieve a future that promotes the good of humanity itself.