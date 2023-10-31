The army said in a statement, “Army fighter planes, under intelligence guidance from the General Security Service, recently eliminated the so-called Ibrahim al-Biyari, the commander of the Central Jabalia Battalion affiliated with Hamas, and who was one of the elements who led the sending of elite saboteurs in the bloody terrorist attack on October 7.” “.

The army also confirmed that “several Hamas members were injured during the raid as well.”

He added: “Since the entry of the army forces into the Gaza Strip, the so-called Ibrahim Al-Biyari has managed all combat operations in the northern Gaza Strip. Al-Biyari was involved in sending Hamas members to commit the operation that targeted the port of Ashdod in 2004, which resulted in the death of 13 Israelis, and he was responsible for directing the launching of rocket shells.” towards Israel for twenty years and promoting many terrorist operations that targeted our forces.”

The statement continued: “He was liquidated as part of a large-scale raid on Hamas members and terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabalia Brigade, which took control of civilian buildings in Gaza City. After the raid, an underground military infrastructure belonging to Hamas collapsed under these buildings.”

The statement concluded: “The army reiterates its call on the residents of the region to move south for their safety.”

A wave of Israeli air strikes Tuesday on the Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City flattened residential buildings while leaving craters in the ground.