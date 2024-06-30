He brings women into the barracks for sex. “Service reasons”: carabiniere acquitted

He had entered the provincial headquarters of the Carabinieri in Ravenna in the middle of the night together with two women, assuring the guard that he was doing so for service reasons, so much so that his entry had been recorded with the word “info” next to his surname. But shortly afterwards in the office he had sexual intercourse with one of the two women, before the eyes of the other. And after an initial 11-month sentence for fraud, linked to undue overtime of one hour (15.85 euros), and for forgery for what he said to his colleague, the man – a 54-year-old elite officer from the province of Naples, at the time serving in the Romagna city and then transferred to another city – was acquitted by the Court of Appeal of Bologna with various formulas (due to the particular tenuousness of the fact and because the fact does not exist) as requested by his lawyer Enrico Irons.

He brings it back Republic. The Court also revoked the additional penalty of loss of rank due to removal. The defense said it was very satisfied with the acquittal outcome because “it is what we have supported from the beginning”. The story dates back to the night between 10 and 11 January 2017. The three entered the barracks at 0.06 am and left at 0.20 am. The case came to light months later: that is, when on 6 November of that same year the woman, a 40-year-old of foreign origin living on the outskirts of Ravenna, returned to the barracks to report the soldier for sexual violence.

A version however denied by the friend who had witnessed the brief relationship and who had reported that it was the 40-year-old who had taken the initiative. Further elements had been collected against the rape hypothesis. The archiving of the file for sexual violence was followed by the opening of a file for slander. And here, after a request for archiving by the Prosecutor’s Office with opposition from the defense of the carabiniere, a forced indictment with conviction was triggered in abbreviated form of the 40-year-old, defended by the lawyer Alessandro Docimo, to one year and four months of imprisonment and to pay the soldier 5,000 euros in provisional money. In particular, according to the Gup Andrea Galanti, the defendant had “with undoubted but limping mastery, orchestrated a scenario that at first glance appeared credible and reliable”. On this front, we are awaiting the appeal.