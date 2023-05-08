Vittorio Veneto, terrible accident: he takes the highway against traffic and crashes. One dead and two injured

Dramatic accident on A27 between toll booths of Vittorio Veneto north and Vittorio Veneto south, in the direction of Venice. Yesterday a car driven by a 67-year-old from Treviso, for unclear reasons, ha took the highway in the opposite direction colliding with two other cars traveling in the right direction.

The man driving is died on the spot, wounded in a non-serious way a 41-year-old Venetian and a 52-year-old woman. Suem 118 rescuers with ambulance and helicopter, firefighters and traffic police intervened on the spot. The highway has not been closed but traffic has been limited for a long time in one lane, causing delays.

