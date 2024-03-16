Did Patrick Guarnieri take his own life? Here is what emerged from the investigations and the autopsy examination

He took his own life on his birthday, Patrick Guarnieri he died in Castrogno prison on 13 March. The autopsy performed by the medical examiner in Teramo established that the 20-year-old lost his life due to asphyxiation. The examination was carried out in front of the family consultant.

To complete the autopsy report, the results of histological analyzes on the tissues and toxicological analyzes will also be fundamental. Results that will be made known within 30 days. The medical examiner also announced that nothing was found on the 20-year-old's lifeless body fractures or injuries.

The doctor Gabriele Paoliniconsultant to Patrick Guarnieri's family, explained:

We are waiting for the results of the analyzes to try to better understand the cause that led to the death of a 20-year-old young man. During the autopsy, bruises were found on the neck, so at the moment there are doubts about just talking about suicide.

Doubts about the manner of Patrick Guarnieri's death

The Prosecutor's Office ordered the seizure of all the videos from the prison's internal cameras, the medical records and also the reports of the prison officers' checks. Patrick, according to newspaper reports, was taken to prison last Monday for having violated the residence obligation many times. The family, however, immediately expressed their doubts about the possibility that the boy could have made an extreme gesture. There are two complaints filed, they also spoke of an argument and shouting inside the prison. The authorities are investigating in order to discover the truth.

Furthermore, according to the family, Patrick was in no condition to be in prison, given his reasons hearing problems and his cognitive difficulties. The 20-year-old was found in the bathroom, hanged with sheets of the cell. Also according to widespread news, her mother, who was apparently, was also detained in the same prison struck by an illnessheard the news of her son's death and was taken to hospital.

