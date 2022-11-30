He had discovered that he was suffering from ALS: Riccardo Blasi’s extreme gesture shocked an entire city

A very unpleasant event occurred last Monday evening on Terminillo, near Rieti. Riccardo Blasi, a very young boy of only 24 years old, was found lifeless. According to reports, it would appear that the young man took his own life. It is not clear what prompted him to take such an extreme action, but some time ago he had discovered that he was suffering from ALS.

An event that completely devastated not only one family, well known and appreciated throughout San Giovanni Reatinothe fraction of Rieti where Riccardo was born and raised, but an entire city.

All this would have occurred on the evening of last Monday, November 28th. THE parents they would be worried when they didn’t see Riccardo come home at the usual time, so they started the searches.

Searches that gave results shortly after, when the lifeless body of the 24-year-old was found on the side of the road Terminillo.

Apparently the 24-year-old would have taken his own life by pulling the trigger of one pistol towards himself. The weapon would belong to his father and would be regularly detained, given that the man carries out the work of a security guard at the Rieti hospital.

Riccardo Blasi’s motivations

Right away, everyone wondered what could have pushed such a young boy, beautiful, sunny, full of life, to make such an extreme gesture.

According to what has been reported, it would seem that Riccardo Blasi, some time ago, discovered that he was suffering from ALSalbeit in a very early stage.

Riccardo was a great fan of basketballa sport that he had also practiced at a competitive level for many years.

Then he was a big fan of the Real Sebastiani Rietia city team that plays in the top national championship and in which Kobe Bryant had also played as a child.

The company has released a note on the web to express closeness and condolences to Riccardo’s family. Here it is below: