Everyone in New York is still in shock over the death of Krystal Cascetta. The woman, a famous doctor who helped her patients with cancer, is taken his own life after shooting his 4-month-old daughter. For the police who are investigating the case, it could really be a matter of murder suicide. No one knows what could have triggered the crazy gesture of the 40-year-old oncologist, a promise of US medicine.

There Dr. Krystal Cascetta he was an oncologist. He worked at Mount Sinai Hospital. Early Saturday morning, at the home where she lived with her family in Somers, 50 miles northeast of New York, the bodies of the woman and her young daughter were found lifeless.

The fact would have taken place around 7 in the morning on Saturday, as declared by New York State Police who is investigating the case. The scene would be compatible with a murder suicide. The woman would have first taken the life of her little daughter of a few months, and then did the same with her own.

Officers need to figure out if anyone else was in the house. The woman was an expert in the treatment of breast, bone, female genital and gastrointestinal cancers. She lived in a luxury home with husband Tim Talty

The doctor had married Tim Talty in 2019, with a ceremony in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. A special marriage, as she herself defined on social media, and from which a splendid little girl was born a few months ago.

Who was Krystal Cascetta

Krystal Cascetta was a New York hematologist and oncologist who specialized in breast cancer. She had obtained her medical degree from Albany Medical College. She was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society for demonstrating excellence in humanistic clinical care, leadership, compassion and dedication to service.

He loved running and fitness. She was born to be a doctor. She was a fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology.