He made appointments with customers inside his car, parked at his house, and sold them drugs there: a 55-year-old was arrested in Rimini after a report to the police came from his father, exasperated by his drug addiction son and tired of seeing him drug dealing near their home.

The agents organized an anti-drug service and observed him by reconstructing his movements and encounters. On the evening of Friday 23 December they intervened on the spot, documenting the sale of drugs to at least two different people.

From the search of the car, thanks also to the help of an anti-drug dog, 129 grams of heroin emerged, contained in a plastic bag placed in the glove compartment of the car.

The man, who already has precedents with justice for robbery and drug-related crimes, was arrested and tried in a very direct way. The investigating judge validated the arrest and ordered house arrest for him.