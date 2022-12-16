He asks for the basic income while living in a 26-room villa for which the spouse pays two thousand euros of rent per month.

The woman, wife of an entrepreneur, was reported by the Guardia di Finanza to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Lanciano (Chieti) for misappropriation of the citizen’s income and false declaration.

In fact, in the application she claimed to be unemployed and for this reason she has so far received ten thousand euros, payments now blocked by INPS.

The investigation by the economic and financial police was conducted by the Provincial Command of the Chieti Finance Police and by the Lanciano company aimed, among other things, at identifying undue perceptions of the economic support called basic income. The entrepreneur’s wife, resident in Atessa, presented declarations relating to the calculation of the indicator of the equivalent economic situation (Isee) with data that do not correspond to the truth.

In particular, it was ascertained that the woman failed to indicate the availability of various real estate, located in the province of Chieti, owned by her cohabiting spouse, declaring, however, that she was not employed when in reality she was carrying out an entrepreneurial activity.

The investigations carried out by the Fiamme Gialle Frentane, directed by Captain Domenico Siravo, made it possible to detect that the suspect had unduly received sums deriving from the aforementioned economic support measure from the State for over 10 thousand euros.

The investigations further revealed that the spouses live in a villa with 26 rooms spread over a land of 5,000 square meters for which a monthly rent of over 2,000 euros is paid. The Provincial Commander, Colonel Michele Iadarola – specifies: “In the circumstances, the fight against fraud in the welfare sector aims to guarantee effective support to the weakest sections of the population, avoiding the expenditure of resources for the benefit of non-entitled subjects”. The pressing activity carried out by the Finance of Lanciano in 2022 has already made it possible to ascertain the undue perception of the unemployment benefit, for tens of thousands of euros, in the context of which a total of 11 people have been reported.