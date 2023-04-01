“Did you pijato foco a zi…? Feel that callus mamma mia”. This is one of the phrases heard in the video where you see a car that caught fire on the Grande Raccordo Anulare. The scene dates back to February 6th. And inside the cockpit of the Golf there is a man who will die of burns on March 24th.

The footage shows the victim pulling over to the right side of the road and getting out of the car with his clothes on fire. The two who shoot the video don’t even stop. They just resume. “We send this to Welcome to favelas (famous Facebook and Instagram page, ed)”, she hears.

Then the driver accelerates and the video stops. In the following hours everything ends up online. Only to be removed by the page managers. Meanwhile, the burned man ends up in the hospital where he dies after days of agony. Now the victim’s family wants justice. According to reports from La Repubblica, they reported everything to the prosecutor’s office. And the prosecutor Silvia Salemi has opened a file for wrongful death. The investigations are ongoing.