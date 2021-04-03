An employee of a beauty and massage salon is hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck and chest by a criminal who posed as a client asking for a turn on WhatsApp.

The attack occurred in San Antonio de Padua, Merlo, and investigators were trying to establish whether it was in the context of robbery. The victim was identified as Mariela Ocampo, who was admitted to the Eva Perón Hospital.

The incident occurred this Friday afternoon in a place on Calle Noguera, between Italia and Chaco, a few meters from the second police station in Merlo.

After the reconstruction of what happened, it was learned that the aggressor arrived at the business after taking a chat appointment and that he practically did not speak until he was located on one of the massage tables in the massage sector.

Once there, and in one swift movement, drew a knife from his clothes and attacked the woman, wounding her in the neck and chest. The aggressor managed to escape from the premises, but policemen who were touring that area full of shops were alerted and detained him.

Police investigators suspect that the attacker, identified as David Aniceto Saavedra (54), He would suffer mental alterations, for which he will be subjected to various examinations to later be able to investigate it.

After Saavedra’s arrest, a knife with blood stains was found that, according to witnesses, he had thrown behind a magazine stall on 12 de Octubre and Belgrano streets, a few blocks from the attack.

The event was labeled as “attempted murder” and is investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office 7 of Morón, in charge of the prosecutors Matías Rapazzo and Pablo Ravizzini.

