He takes a selfie and notices a strange dot on his forehead: Anna, only 41, discovers by chance that she has skin cancer

Terrifying story of Anna, a 41-year-old woman who, after taking a selfie, realized she had something strange on her face. A speck she had never noticed before. Having gone to the doctor and subjected to the necessary tests, she discovered a terrible diagnosis.

Pixabay.com

Very touching the story about a very beautiful woman named Anna, 41 years oldwho suddenly and completely by chance realized that her life could change dramatically, and unfortunately not for the better.

Very active on social media, the lady took a photo one morning selfies, one of many, and was preparing to publish it. Looking closely at that photo, however, she noticed something. Of one strange dot on the forehead which he had never seen before.

In the following days he continued to observe it and noticed that it kept growing. Hence the decision to go to a doctor for a checkup.

She contacted a plastic surgeon and an oncologist specialist, who immediately recommended one biopsy.

After the exam, he waited a week and then the phone call came. The diagnosis was terrible: it was a skin cancerin technical jargon of a squamous cell carcinoma.

How is Anna today

In telling her story, Anna explained that hearing that word, tumor, was said for her terrifying.

Luckily the disease was caught in time. With a small operation and a short course of therapies she was able to eradicate it completely.

Today the woman has one scar on the foreheadbut feels relieved to have narrowly escaped such a great danger.

As to how it came to her, she has little doubt. Being she indeed she was always a lover of the sun and tanshe said that in her life she often and unfortunately willingly subjected herself to the direct rays of the sun, without using the proper precautions such as sunscreen or similar.

Now everything is just one bad memorysaid Anna, who thanked the doctors for the immense help and support received.

READ ALSO: Marco, the youtuber who talked about his cancer, passed away at the age of 31. He clicks here to read his mother’s message to the users who followed and supported him.