It is a strange pathology that leads her to have one leg bigger than the other.

When two people are in love and are together, they happen to take pictures of each other enjoying the love. Just like happened to Megan and to her boyfriend. During a day relaxing by the pool, the young man decided to take pictures of his girlfriend but immediately noticed something was wrong.

Meagan’s right leg was bigger than her left. A condition of water retention and tissue swelling that makes one leg appear much thicker than the other.

Source: web

Meagan has suffered from this ailment since she was a little girl when at 15 she realized that something was wrong with her leg. She was diagnosed with an unusual disease which led to much mockery of her physical appearance.

Meagan suffered greatly from this condition and friends who mocked her. In fact, she never dressed in skirts or shorts and she had difficulty putting on a bathing suit.

Source: web

Then he decided to come out and live life with absolute freedom. This courage of his was a source of inspiration for many other people who lived his same condition with shame.

Megan she has struggled since she was a child to keep her condition hidden. She wanted to prevent others from making her illness known about her. She too had gotten to the point of wanting to drop out of school to avoid being seen in public and being teased.

Then he luckily found the courage to overcome fear and today he lives his life carefree and free, not caring about anything. In fact she goes out and wears whatever clothes she wants without any kind of problem. At her side she knows that there is a companion who supports her and motivates her to be courageous.