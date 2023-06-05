A substantial “discount”, thanks to the municipal slowness. It happened at Palermo. A woman has crossed many times by car, without having the required pass, the Limited traffic zone established in the city center, mainly from the gates of via Roma and via Lincoln. So she collected 117 fines between 2017 and 2018. Claiming that she did not realize the existence of those barriers, she presented appeal against sanctions. However, the justice of the peace had rejected them, condemning the motorist to pay all those fines, for a total sum of around eight thousand euros. But the woman did not give up.