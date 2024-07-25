The Port Authority has launched an investigation to clarify the dynamics of the tragedy at sea, even if it appears to be a fatality.

It is not a question of the fashion of the period or sensationalism, or even journalistic terrorism: in summer many accidents and dramas occur in sea because it is the season in which millions of people flock there for their holidays. A day at the seaside turned into a tragedy. This time it was the turn of a 64-year-old tourist who was enjoying a pleasant stay on the Apulian coast with his wife.

The man, from the province of Padua, died while swimming with his wife during a holiday in Viestea town in the province of Foggia. The couple were bathing in the fascinating stretch of the Gargano coast known as Punta delle Sirene, at the end of the Mattei promenade.

At a certain point, however, the sea began to swell. The waves they became higher and higher, and the wife lost sight of her husband. It all became a tragedy, and in just a few minutes. According to initial information provided by the Port Authority, the woman returned to shore almost immediately to ask the lifeguard for help. The men from the Port Authority also intervened to search the sea area in front of the location. After just 20 minutes, a lifeguard spotted the man’s body a mile from the point where he was supposedly swimming with his wife.

The 118 staff and a doctor from the air rescue team tried to revive him for about forty minutes, but in the end there was nothing else to do but declare the death. The sea, often associated with moments of relaxation and fun, can be unexpectedly dangerous. Weather and sea conditions can change quickly, transforming a peaceful swim into a tiring situation to get out of and wriggle out of.

The tragedy that occurred in Vieste must remind everyone of the importance of always paying attention to sea ​​conditions and to follow the instructions of the lifeguards and the competent authorities. The news of the sad end of the tourist from Padua has deeply affected the community of Vieste. The tourists present on the beach at the time of the incident were shocked, expressing their condolences to the man’s wife.

The Port Authority has started ainvestigation to clarify the dynamics of the accident, even if at the moment it seems to be a very bad fatality. Precisely because of the transformation of a serene day at the beach into a tragedy, it should be remembered that caution is never too much and remains fundamental when facing the waves and sea currents.