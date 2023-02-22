Nicholas Faccioli was the victim of a butto scooter accident on Saturday: on Monday his heart stopped forever

Another tragic accident, which took place last Saturday in Florence, ended the life of a 21-year-old boy. His name was Nicholas Faccioli and after the crash he tried to fight with all his strength to survive. However, his heart stopped forever on Monday in the Careggi hospital in the Tuscan capital. The family agreed to organ donation.

Another victim on Italian roads and, once again, it is a very young man. Nicholas was aboard his scooter last Saturday and when he was passing through via delle Panche, in Florence, near the headquarters of the Misericordia di Rifredi, for reasons still under investigation he lost control of the vehicle and he skidded.

The two-wheeled vehicle carrying the young man first collided with a light pole and then crashed to the ground.

Timely intervention by rescuers on site. The 21-year-old’s conditions were already critical and he was urgently transported to the Careggi hospital in Florence.

All hope linked to his salvation was extinguished on Monday 20 February, when his heart stopped beating.

The family has reportedly agreed to the organ donation.

Who was Nicholas Faccioli

Nicholas as mentioned was only 21 years old. He had set to work with his mother’s boyfriend after years of pursuing his dream of becoming soccer player.

He had worn the shirt of several sports clubs in the area and precisely the latter have entrusted moving messages of condolence to social networks.

There San Michele Cattolica Virtus FlorenceFor example, he wrote:

We live in contact with the kids on a daily basis. Everything we do at San Michele is for them. Some stay with us for years, others just a few seasons: it doesn’t matter. For us they become like children, brothers, grandchildren. They become part of our big Giallorossi family. And they stay there forever. And with our hearts torn by pain, we join the condolences of the Faccioli family for the tragic passing of Nicholas. May the earth be light on you and may you rest in peace 💛❤️

Or still there ASD Nuova Polisportiva Novoli: