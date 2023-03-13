The bianconeri approach Atalanta, and in the middle there is also a direct confrontation. Roma are 9 points away, Lazio’s Champions are 11 with 12 games still ahead. Starting from Inter on Sunday evening

The calendar was friendly, because it offered Juventus a round with Sampdoria last, but net of the many assessments that can be accompanied by success against the blucerchiati, the fact is that the turn has smiled on Allegri. Which has now brought the European zone closer to just four points: Juventus 38, Atalanta 42 who instead had drawn Napoli from the deck of the week. The Goddess is sixth, in the middle there is also the direct clash of May 7 in Bergamo, in a lifetime, when everything will be clearer also on the fronts of penalties, perhaps.

The distances — But if Allegri programmatically plays to think about the ranking “on the field” which would see Juve second at an altitude of 53, it still makes sense to think about the pursuit of Europe with the current ranking. With 12 games still to play, the gap from fifth-placed Roma is 9 points, with the regrets that follow when thinking back to the direct clash a week ago at the Olimpico. And the Champions League? With Milan +9 but with one game less, tonight against Salernitana, shifting the focus to Lazio sets the gap to be closed at 11 points, and that would be 12 from Inter, their opponents on Sunday evening at the San Siro. See also Alfredo Morelos fell out of favor with the Rangers coach, what happened?

What matters — However, another legitimate question remains open: is the Italian derby Juventus’ most important match of the week? On Thursday evening, the bianconeri play in Freiburg after the first leg in Turin closed “only” at 1-0, amidst some waste and above all injuries of all kinds. The challenge against Inter will inevitably come in a cascade, also in the mood-wise wake of what will happen in Germany. But the Europa League is openly the first objective of the season, and if there is a match against Inter in the sights it is the double clash in April (on the 4th at the Stadium, on the 26th at the San Siro) for the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. another priority objective for the black and white season. But the challenge to Inter is always the challenge to Inter. And winning it on Sunday evening would mean going back to -9.

See also Sports schedule for Wednesday, August 10 March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 00:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#sweats #struggles.. #Juve #Europe #penalty