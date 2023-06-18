As he told the actress and singer Ninel Conde at the time: “you collided with the Berlin wall, you don’t know me”, the Cuban star Niurka Marcos “ripped apart” the Mexican singer-songwriter José Manuel Figueroaafter he asked, supposedly ignoring him, if Bobby Larios was the father of his son Emilio Osorio, and not the television producer Juan Osorio. What happened?

During a meeting with the media, Jose Manuel Figueroa He was talking about the participation of his girlfriend and fiancée Marie Claire Harp in “The House of Celebrities”, when suddenly, he messed with the family of Niurka. “I think Marie Claire never had a fight with Emi… What is the name of ‘the Niurkito’? Isn’t he the son of a Bobby Larios? I’m asking, I don’t know, cut that out please, I’m asking because I didn’t know, it’s my ignorance, punish me, it’s my ignorance, a hug to John Osorio“.

Given this, Niurka, known in the artistic world as the “Lady Scandal”published some videos in the stories of his profile on Instagram, through which attacked the son of the late Joan Sebastianrevealing that a few years ago, apparently, they had an affair.

“Do you remember when I half fucked…, that you couldn’t find my clitoris? Do you remember that you invited me for a weekend and I only stayed eight hours because you talked so much crap…? Do you remember that I told you that the I was going to open my mouth the day you said blowjob? I told you, it’s important that you know where the woman’s clitoris is, because you never found mine. My son knows who his dad is, because when I met Bobby, and Emilio he was born, and his father knows who his son is, but you don’t know where you stick your dick, stupid, that’s why you’re with the pend… the one who doesn’t have a brain like you.”

Niurka defended his son Emilio Osorio tooth and nail.

Subsequently, José Manuel Figueroa apologized to Niurka, reiterating that the comment he made was out of ignorance. “This video more than anything is to offer you an apology, obviously, I already did it in front of the cameras and there was a mess there, they asked me and due to my ignorance, I did not know, excuse me, really, I also apologized and I repeat once again to you, to Juan Osorio, to Emilio a big apology, it was my mistake and I don’t want there to be any misunderstandings.”

What did Niurka say about José Manuel Figueroa’s apology?

Niurka reacted to the apology of the singer-songwriter, brother of the late Julián Figueroa. In an interview for Maxine Woodside’s “Todo para la mujer” program, which is broadcast on Radio Formula, the actress said that a reporter friend they have in common contacted her to tell her that the interpreter would send her a video with an apology, but first delete the posts in which you lashed out at him. Also, she highlighted that With the apology, she is satisfied, because the singer-songwriter swallowed her words.

“He told me that he wanted me to download the videos and that he was going to apologize to me tomorrow, I told him: ‘well, I’ll download them tomorrow’, and then he told me: ‘if he gives it to you today’, I told him: ‘the minute that He sends it to me, and I upload it, I exchange it’, because I am already satisfied with the apology so that he swallows his words, because he did not know that “.

Niurka puts José Manuel Figueroa in his place

Niurka said that José Manuel Figueroa knows very well that Emilio is the son of Juan Osorio. “I knew it first because we were in the same bed and I knew it because he was at my house when he went for me, I knew it because all of Mexico knows it, all of Mexico and the press was in the hospital when Emilio was born, with his father, published everything the birth of my baby in the world, I think it was the most watched birth, the most published, the press got into the operating room”.

In addition, “Mama Niu” He made it very clear that even if the haters try to bully his family with this situation, it does not affect them.

“This bullying attempt that the haters have tried to make, from a while ago, as though they were going to offend the family, is a serious mistake, because we also know perfectly well who my baby is, the point is that he He was not wrong, nor did he have a misunderstanding, he wanted to put it as a sarcastic joke to piss me off, taking my baby and Juan between his legs, so what is my baby’s fault? What is Juan’s fault? that he disrespects the three of them with a single comment, with grief, you get along, you put up with it”.

