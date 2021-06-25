The AirPods, Apple’s wireless headset, managed to become a very popular reference model among users since its launch in 2018. One of them, Brad Gauthier, had an experience with them that you can hardly forget, since had to be treated urgently after ingesting one of them while sleeping.

Last Tuesday morning, after waking up at his home in Worcester, Massachusetts, Brad realized that one of his AirPods was missing. While trying to drink a glass of water, her throat filled up and she began to choke, as he told the newspaper The Guardian.

When he managed to get out of the choke by leaning forward and expelling what he had taken, Brad Gauthie continued as if nothing had happened. But the idea of ​​the missing AirPod started to bother him again, especially since he couldn’t find it.

“At that time, my son and my wife … brought up the subject jokingly at first, but it seemed too much of a coincidence that I was missing when I knew I was going to bed with him, while feeling a clear blockage in the center of the chest“Gauthier told 22 News, a local network.

The x-ray showed the small earpiece embedded in the esophagus.

Although at first it was all laughter, Brad began to think that the idea of ​​swallowing the AirPod was not so far-fetched.. In fact, the sudden discomfort in his chest and the way he had choked on a drink of water earlier in the day made it possible.

After thinking about it for about ten minutes, she decided that going to the hospital was a good idea. He was immediately subjected to a routine X-ray which revealed the small earpiece embedded in the esophagus.

“They were all with their jaws disengaged, looking at this X-ray, on the screen where you could see it with such clear definition. Fortunately, he was able to take me to an endoscopy center that they are affiliated with,” said the 38-year-old.



Brad Gauthier lives in Massachusetts and is 38 years old.

Doctors warned the man that the procedure carried the risk of the AirPod falling off and entering his stomach or lung duct. Fortunately, that did not happen and Brad was able to go home after the procedure.

“I’m very lucky that things turned out the way they did and it was resolved so quickly, plus I was wedged into the position I was in,” said Brad Gauthier.

What to do if you swallow an AirPod



The AirPods Pro headphones.

Although Gauthier’s experience is unusual, his case serves to reveal what can happen in the event of accidentally ingesting a AirPod or Galaxy Buds, two popular models of wireless headphones from Apple and Samsung.

In this regard, doctors say that if someone swallows AirPods or any other small device, nothing should happen. The body will carry the object through the digestive system until it is expelled.

The problem is that the shape of models similar to AirPods can cause the device to be wedged in some recess of the digestive tract, and that is what happened to Gauthier. You have to go to the doctor immediately.

