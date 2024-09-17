An 18-year-old boy from Merate, in the province of Lecco, was saved by emergency room doctors after swallowing a whole toothbrush

An incredible episode occurred in Merate, a town in the province of Lecco. An 18-year-old boy accidentally swallowed an entire toothbrush from teeth.

18 year old swallows toothbrush

The rush to the hospital and the excellent intervention by the paramedics allowed the young man to be saved, who is now well and does not appear to have suffered any serious consequences following the accident.

Young man swallows toothbrush: the reconstruction of the facts

Incredible but true is the episode that saw an 18-year-old from Merate as the protagonist who, completely accidentally, swallowed a toothbrush whole. An object that could have damaged some internal organ or even killed him by suffocation.

Fortunately, the medical team of the Saint Leopold Mandic of Merate managed to carry out the extraction before the object could cause him serious injuries.

hospital garrison

This is the explanation given by the young man regarding the accident he suffered:

“My mom was using it to check my throat because it was hurting me. I don’t know how it happened, it slipped out and I swallowed it.”

The toothbrush passed through the esophagus and reached the stomach, fortunately without getting stuck, causing respiratory obstructions or damaging internal organs.

The doctors performed an immediate X-ray to locate the exact position of the toothbrush, but the x-ray was unable to identify it. At that point, the gastroenterologist on call, Dr. Antonio Armellino, 69 years old, 30 years old, working at the Merate hospital, which subjected him to a endoscopy. Through a tiny camera inserted into a probe, the specialist was able to locate the toothbrush, which was stuck inside the stomach.

Doctor manages to remove toothbrush from young man’s mouth

The doctor, with extreme caution and skill, managed to extract the object directly from the young man’s mouth, thus avoiding the need to subject the young man to surgery.

After some routine tests to ensure that there were no complications and a few hours of observation, the 18-year-old was discharged without suffering any consequences.