The husband began to suspect that His health was affected after consuming the soft drinkwhich was previously manipulated. To corroborate his suspicions, he provided surveillance videos to the county sheriff’s office located in Missouri, which clearly revealed Michelle introducing the toxic drink Mountain Dew stored in a garage refrigerator.

In the home, He was the only one who consumed the product which was located in said appliance, which intensified suspicions and led to the intervention of the authoritiesas specified in a publication on the police entity’s official account.

This is how the woman accused of poisoning her husband was arrested in the United States



Following an interview at the sheriff’s office, The woman was arrested and is currently being held. at the Laclede County Detention Center in Missouri without bail.

In his initial statement to police, The defendant claimed that she mixed Mountain Dew with Roundup as a herbicidean idea she said she had found on Pinterest. However, when confronted with the video evidence, He admitted to adding the toxic substance to the drink.

His justification for this act was the anger caused by her husband’s lack of gratitude for the birthday party that she had arranged for him. “Michelle stated that the best thing would have been to divorce him,” the court documents allege.

The woman was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

This case caused a great commotion in the local community. and in the media, due to the characteristics of the attempted poisoning carried out. As the trial unfolds in the courts, Further details on the motives behind this action are expected to become clearer. and the legal consequences for the accused are determined.