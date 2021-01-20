“He survived the Covid and was killed by a drunk.” The phrase belongs to Liliana Guerra, the mother of Ronald Lezcano Guerra, the young fishing worker who was hit by a car driven by a doctor while intoxicated. The incident occurred early Monday on the route that leads to the port of Rawson where Guerra, 24, worked in the fishing sector.

The event moved the valley community. The dead young man had coronavirus and once he recovered, he volunteered for the Detect plan. “He also wanted to be a nurse and later, if he could, pursue a career in medicine. He was a hardworking boy who grew up with me. The two alone. Now it is not the fault of someone who was driving drunk, “added the mother, heartbroken, in statements to the press in the Rawson Prosecutor’s Office.

Friends and close associates of the young man are preparing a march to demand justice.

Ronald was heading to work in the Port of Rawson around 2.30 on Monday on his bicycle when he was run over from behind by the car driven by the doctor Nicolás Sigonuma, 26.

The young Guerra was seriously injured and died shortly after the accident. The expert reports confirmed that the doctor was drunk with 1.22 grams of alcohol in his blood and also led to a speed close to 100 kilometers per hour, much higher than that allowed in the area where the accident occurred.

The doctor made headlines several times in the local media. The first of them was when in November he managed to receive a doctor’s degree despite the difficulties generated by the pandemic, completing his studies via Zoom.

But a few days later, he surprised with a tweet from his personal account entitled “One less.” He was referring to the death by Covid 19 of the leader of the Authentic Socialist Party Anselmo Montes, a highly respected and appreciated politician in the Chubut community. It caused widespread repudiation.

In the last hours, other publications of the doctor came out on his social networks with a xenophobic tone and in some cases vindicating the military dictatorship.

Within the framework of this tragedy, the definitions of Rawson’s attorney general Florencia Gómez also attracted attention. For many, it placed in the same degree of responsibility to the victim and the perpetrator.

In addition to qualifying in the first instance the fact as “wrongful death”, he said in his report that “the cyclist and the motorist were driving in the same direction. The cyclist rides on the route and not on the bike path that exists in the place, without refractory clothing, with headphones from his cell phone placed without lights or ‘cat eyes’ on his bicycle “.

The doctor was limited to saying that he was driving his car with 1.2 mg of alcohol in his blood.

