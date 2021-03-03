This Tuesday, a bus fell off a cliff of approximately 150 meters, at kilometer 72 of the route that connects Cochabamba with Santa Cruz, in Bolivia, and left at least 20 dead and 12 injured Among the 45 passengers, according to the Cochabamba department director of Transit, Colonel Helsner Torrico, informed EFE.

The surprising thing is that, among those who survived the accident, is Erwin Tumiri, one of the six people who saved their lives in the Chapecoense plane tragedy, occurred in 2016.

“He is stable, thank God, once again he was saved. I spoke with him and he told me he was fine. ”Lucía Tumiri, the passenger’s sister, said in a dialogue with the newspaper Los Tiempos, once again, avoided death. According to the official report, he only suffered scrapes on the knees and back, although no serious injury.

Although the causes of the accident are still being investigated, a relative of the victims gave details on the matter: “I spoke with my cousin by phone and she told me that the driver was running fed up (a lot) and that the passengers have shouted ‘please slow down’ They got scared, but the driver kept running and they felt the blow ”.

For his part, the driver of the vehicle died at the Viedma hospital in the city of Cochabamba, where some of the seriously injured were also transferred.

A bus fell off a cliff of approximately 150 meters in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Photo EFE.

Meanwhile, Tumiri himself told Unitel from Bolivia how he experienced the moment of the fall: “I was a little sleepy and listening to music, when everyone started screaming. The only thing I could do was grab the seat in front of me, widen my shoulders, leaning so much on the window so that I can’t move in the rollover, because I already knew what a rollover was about. ”

On November 28, 2016, LaMía airline flight 2933, which was transporting the Chapecoense team to Colombia to play the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Atlético Nacional, crashed and left 37 deaths.

Only six people survived the disaster: three footballers from the Brazilian team (Jackson Follman, Alan Ruschel and Helio Zampier Neto), journalist Rafael Henzel (who died in 2019 from a heart attack), flight attendant Ximena Suárez and Erwin Tumiri, who He was the aeronautical mechanic on board the aircraft.

Erwin Tumiri after saving himself from the Chapecoense tragedy, which occurred on November 28, 2016. Photo EFE.

“I only had a cut on both my arm and chin, but from the blows it was all purple. But then I healed, I’m fine, “he recalled in an interview with Infobae.