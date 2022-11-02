There are accidents every day, throughout the world; but few -or rather, none- like that of Alexis St. Martin, a Canadian businessman who, without intending to, ended up being the object of an arduous scientific investigation which led, among other things, to understanding the digestive system.

While working at a fur trading post on Mackinac Island, in the Great Lakes region of the state of Michigan, United States, Alexis St. Martin – who worked as a hunter and seller of fur – was accidentally shot. in the stomach, by one of his companions, which left him seriously injured.

With a bloody stomach wound “from which part of the lung came out” -as explained by Richard Rogers, from Louisiana State University, to the ‘LiveScience’ page-, the subject was transferred to the nearest health center in an emergency, which, paradoxically, it turned out to be a military hospital; there, as if by fate, he was cared for by William Beaumont, who had been a field surgeon in the Anglo-American War of 1812.

Although nobody knew it at the time, Beaumont’s cunning and Martin’s injury would lead them to revolutionize a field of medicine, until then, little explored. It is not in vain that they have been classified as “the rarest couple in medicine”.

an unusual patient



He found a portion of the lung the size of a turkey egg protruding from the external wound, lacerated and burned.

When St. Martin arrived at the hospital, his condition was simply alarming. A large perforation in the stomach and several broken ribs were the less than encouraging aftermath that threatened to take the life of the illiterate young man from the woods of Quebec with a liking for liquor and a notorious reputation for scandalous behavior.

As Beaumont wrote in a book he would publish years later, “he found a portion of the lung the size of a turkey egg protruding from the external wound, lacerated and burned; and immediately below this, another protuberance, which (…) turned out to be a portion of the stomach.”

However, against all odds, Beaumont did the unimaginable and managed to save his life. From drugs administered orally to nourishing enemas and intense hospital care, St. Martin got better little by little; but not without worrying consequences.

What the care did not achieve, however, was to completely heal the wound, so that St. Martin was “left with a permanent hole in the stomach through the abdominal wall, known as a gastric fistula”, reported the portal ‘BBC Mundo’.

According to the online information service provided by the National Library of Medicine of the United States, MedlinePlus, a gastric fistula is an abnormal opening in the stomach or, failing that, in the intestines, through which they filter and the corporeal contents escape.

In the case of St Martin, the gastric fistula from which foul-smelling juices and secretions came out, far from healing, remained attached to the edges of the stomach and caused problems with food retention, high fever and high risk of contracting infections. The result? A permanent window to her stomach.

Where everyone saw a nasty, odorous, and worrisome gaping gastric fistula, William Beaumont saw a research opportunity that, of course, he wasn’t about to overlook.

a walking lab



At the beginning of the 19th century, very little was known about the human digestive system, so when Beaumont was presented with the unexpected opportunity to enter the unknown, mysterious and uncertain world of physiology, he did not hesitate for a second to take it. : over a period of eight years he conducted more than 200 experiments with St. Martin.

As it did? Well, the answer is simple, she took advantage of the fact that her patient had lost her job at the American Fur Company, due to disability, and offered her a tempting job as a servant in her home.

According to what Beaumont collects in his book ‘Experiments and Observations on Gastric Juice and the Physiology of Digestion’, among his curious tests -which have been highly criticized for, presumably, exceeding the limits of bioethics- was the insert pieces of food tied to strings in the stomach cavity of St. Martin with the aim of learning, first-hand, how the digestive system worked in the human body.

As if that were not enough, the surgeon removed and analyzed the gastric juices of St. Martin to better understand them and, among other things, even tested the fluids and the mucosa of the stomach to try to determine its content. In other words, the man who had been the victim of an unfortunate accident ended up becoming Beaumont’s living laboratory.

His sacrifice was not in vain. Through these experimental methods, Beaumont managed, for example, to identify hydrochloric acid as responsible for the breakdown of proteins in the stomach and to reveal that emotions, temperature and physical activity can affect digestive processes.

Without leaving aside that he advanced in knowledge about the enzyme pepsin -a digestive enzyme that is created in the stomach and that hydrolyzes proteins- and associated the slowing down of fever with that of the digestive system.

The bulging hole in the stomach that St. Martin lived with for much of his life did not prevent him from building a personal, social and family life.

In fact, the subject returned to Canada, where he entered the fur trade, married and had children before succumbing again, out of economic necessity, to the intrusive experiments of Beaumont who, by this time, is considered one of the surgeons who laid the foundations of gastroenterology in the world.

“It is said that when (St. Martin) died – on June 24, 1880, at the age of 86 – his family decided to bury him without a name so that no other scientist would continue to use him as a guinea pig”, tells ‘BBC Mundo’.

Alexis St. Martis, it seems, would not have succumbed to death from the hole that, for a long time, threatened to end his life; he would have done it, rather, due to natural causes associated with old age.

