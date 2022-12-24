Brazilian international FIFA, Richarlison, crowned the award for the best goal scored in the World Cup, with the goal he scored against Serbia during the first round of the group stage in the 2022 World Cup, which was recently hosted by Qatar.

The fans voted, via the FIFA website, for Richarlison’s goal as the best goal in the 2022 World Cup, which came against Serbia, in the 73rd minute of the match, with a wonderful scissor kick, in the first round of the group stage, which helped Brazil beat Serbia in the match. Opening two goals free.

According to the British Daily Mail, Richalison’s goal, the Tottenham striker, beat Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who competed for the title of best goal.

And Richarlison had plenty to do when he received a cross from his team mate, Vinicius Junior, with his back to the goal in the penalty area.

Although the Tottenham striker scissored the ball in the air with his first touch, the ball headed into the bottom corner of Serbia’s goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Richarlison was also on the list of the best goals scored in the tournament, with another goal he scored against South Korea.

Richarlison beat team mate Neymar, who scored a stunning extra-time goal in the next round against Croatia, with a stunning move that some thought amounted to one of the best goals of the tournament.

Others also felt Kylian Mbappe’s strike to level the score at 2-2 in the final against Argentina could be a contender for the award.

It is noteworthy that Richarlison participated with Brazil in 4 matches in the last World Cup, during which he managed to score 3 goals.