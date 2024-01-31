Treviso, tragedy due to a stunt. On the roof of a moving car, then the crash

Lorenzo Pietrushi He did not make it. Too serious head injuries for the 18-year-old, he passed away after nine days in hospital. The young man was hit by a car while he was trying to “car surfing” in a moving car, the stunt is his cost his lifeperhaps he was actually hit by the same car he was traveling in, driven by cousin who had recently taken the driving license. He was hospitalized – we read in Il Resto del Carlino – in the ward resuscitation Of Treviso due to the serious injuries sustained from the disastrous fall on the asphalt and then being run over (in all likelihood) from the very car from which he lost his balance.

The accident it happened on the night between Saturday and Sunday of January 20th in via dello Sport in Cimadolmo (Treviso) where the boy, as local newspapers report, had been urgently transported by helicopter in the Treviso hospital and his conditions immediately appeared critical. The people who called for help were the young man's own friends, who had spent the evening together to celebrate the birthday of the victim's cousin. Almost certainly the 18-year-old, who was in his last year at a technical institute in Oderzo, lost his balance, slipped off the hood and was also hit by the car itself. To clarify what exactly happened, investigations are underway the police investigate.