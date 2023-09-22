Femicide in Tombolo, woman strangled at home, the murderer turns himself in

First he strangled her and then left her dying on the floor of his home. Liliana Cojita, 56 years old, Romanian, is yet another name on the list of feminicides for 2023. It was her partner who killed her, a 49-year-old Tunisian who then turned himself in at the Tombolo police station, in Padua.

The two had settled in Tombolo’s apartment for some time. The woman had arrived in Italy at the beginning of the 2000s, without any criminal record and without a stable job. The man, however, had been living regularly on the peninsula for about ten years and worked as a worker in a local company. He was already known to the authorities for various crimes committed in the past.

According to what has transpired so far, the couple shared the apartment with two other people, an Italian and a foreigner, both absent at the time of the murder. It should be noted that the three had been allowed to reside in the apartment thanks to a favor granted by the owner of the property. However, later the owner had requested that they leave the house, and this may have resulted in a dispute between the victim and her partner.

The tragic femicide would have occurred shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday 21 September. During a discussion, the man would have brutally attacked his partner with his bare hands, squeezing her neck until she died from suffocation. Once he realized the horror and tragic end of the woman, the attacker left the house and showed up at the barracks to hand himself over to the authorities. The other two roommates immediately left the residence, while the victim’s body was discovered several hours later, lying on the floor of the house.

At that point the police went to the house, unfortunately noting the woman’s death, and cordoning off the entire surrounding area. The alleged murderer would have told every detail, without hesitation. “He is in a state of non-serenity – confided an investigator – he appeared desperate”. The only one who wants to talk to journalists is the mayor Cristian Andretta. “It’s been 60 years since something like this happened in Tombolo – he says – I’m shocked by what happened, I would have imagined everything but not a murder like this”.

