According to the Review, Francesco Assunto would not have shown mercy even when the young man was dying: the order against the bartender

Arranged house arrest for Francis Assumed, the 32-year-old bartender from Bitritto, in the province of Bari, who caused the death of Giovanni Palazzotto on 20 November. The Review Court thinks that the defendant acted voluntarily and without hesitation, remaining indifferent even when the 27-year-old was dying.

The facts date back to last year November 20th and they occurred at Bitrittoa small town in the province of Bari. Thanks to the testimonies and video surveillance cameras in the area, it was possible to practically completely reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.

Palazzotto, a 27-year-old offender from the area, after causing chaos in a nearby room, had headed into evident state of mental and physical alteration at Assunto’s bar.

To violent requests to enter the bar, the 32-year-old bartender first refused, then left the room and attacked Palazzotto, hitting him with fists and immobilizing him on the ground, with a knee to the chest for over 16 minutes.

16 endless minutes, which meant that the 27-year-old lost his life for suffocation.

Immediately Assumed had been arrestedbut shortly after it had been released from prison by the investigating judge, who had not validated the detention as he was convinced that the defendant had acted for self-defense or for a culpable excess thereof.

Francesco Assunto under house arrest: the decision of the Review

In the last few hours, the cards on the table of the trial for Francesco Assunto have changed again. The Court of Reviewin fact, ordered the arrests home for the 32-year-old bartender.

The ordinance will not be valid until a pronouncement of the Cassationto which the parties will be able to turn from now on, but the motivations of the same worsen and not just Assunto’s position.

The Review, in fact, finds the defendant guilty of willful homicide and underlines the risk that, given the danger and the way in which the same crime was committed, similar deeds could be repeated in the future.

The violence and the absence of moral hesitations, the ruthless coldness and the persistence shown by Assunto cannot be said to be dormant. There is therefore the danger that the suspect will commit other crimes of the same type.

The subject, continues the ordinance, would have raged continuously with physical force and with continuous insults on his victim, showing no mercy not even when the young man was dying.