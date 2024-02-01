Franco Cioni killed his wife to make her stop suffering: according to the Court of Assizes of Modena he acted altruistically

The Court of Assizes of the Court of Modena has made known the reasons for the sentence of 6 years and 2 months of imprisonment for Franco Cioni, the man who in 2021 ended the life of his wife, Mrs. Laura Amidei. According to the judges, it was impossible not to recognize the man's altruism. For this reason he was recognized as having generic extenuating circumstances, reasons of particular moral value.

That of the lady's death Laura Amideia 74-year-old resident of Vignola, in the Modena area, was one of the most talked about news stories in recent years.

Affected by one serious illness for a long timehad always been assisted by her husband, Mr. Franco Cioni.

The man, heartbroken to see her in so much pain, the April 14, 2021 he decided to end her life by suffocating her with a pillow while she slept.

Subsequently he had called the Carabinieri of Modena and he turned himself in, telling the whole tragic story in detail.

After a long trial, the Court of Modena sentenced the man to the penalty of 6 years and 2 months imprisonmentrecognizing the generic mitigating circumstances, in particular the reasons of particular moral value.

Franco Cioni's altruism recognized

In these days the Court of Assizes of the Court of Modena has made the reasons known of the aforementioned sentence. The judges couldn't help but consider altruism of man.

Altruism which, as stated in the document,”reflects a social feeling that is now increasingly present in large sectors of civil society who have experienced or are called upon to experience the drama of the end of their lives linked to the outcome of irreversible illnesses, who are increasingly inclined to recognize in the conduct observed by the accused the manifestation of an affective state of compassionate love which finds its internal legitimacy in the long and absolute emotional sharing in the suffering of the victim, now deprived of any relational life condition due to the progress of the disease and the now imminent lethal outcome“.

Again according to the judges, the state of is also to be considered loneliness And suffering experienced by man, which has never been lacking love, dedication and assistance to his wife.

Furthermore, the mode in which it happened, judge completely appropriate.