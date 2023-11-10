After killing his wife, Franco Cioni turned himself in and explained that he had done so so as not to make her suffer any more: extenuating circumstances recognized

The Court of Assizes of the Court of Modena, yesterday, sentenced her to 6 years and 2 months in prison Franco Cioni. The 74-year-old, on the night of April 14, 2021, killed her wife by suffocating her with a pillow. The judges recognized the generic mitigating circumstances, compensation for damages and reasons of particular moral value.

What has been a long, tortuous and multi-faceted process has come to an end. A news story that caused a lot of talk and which occurred on the night of April 14, 2021.

At the first light of dawn that day, the then 73-year-old pensioner Franco Cioni called the Carabinieri of Vignolaa small town in the Modena area, telling them to go to his house because he had killed his wifethe 67 year old Laura Amidei.

When the soldiers arrived on site they found the woman’s lifeless body lying on the bed in the room and the man, who He didn’t put up the slightest resistance to the arrest.

Arrested, Cioni was then preliminarily sentenced to homewhile awaiting trial.

In its confessionnever retracted, the man explained that he had acted to put an end to his wife’s suffering.

The woman, in fact, had been suffering from one for years serious illness which had forced her to bed and in a practically vegetative state.

The definitive sentence to Franco Cioni

The murder of Laura Amidei and the subsequent confession of Franco Cioni followed many debates in court.

Last September, too the accusation I had asked for the accused one minimum sentencebut since it was an aggravated murder, the generic mitigating factors could not, in theory, have prevailed over the aggravating factors themselves.

Last October 30th, however, the Constitutional Court brought to attention a similar case and stressed that ‘ignoring’ the extenuating circumstances would have been unconstitutional.

In conclusion, on Thursday, the Court of Assizes of the Court of Modena, taking into account the generic mitigating circumstances, compensation for damages and reasons of particular moral value, sentenced the 74-year-old to the minimum sentence. And that is to 6 years and 2 months imprisonment.

Simone BonfanteFranco Cioni’s defense lawyer, said he was satisfied with the sentence and how the Court operated.