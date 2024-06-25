Many people face truly epic battles every day. We are not talking about physical clashes, but about internal conflicts against a pathology. Many diseases can radically change our lifestyle and expectations. The approach you have in these situations is fundamental, where courage and strength are essential. A perfect example of all this is Oscar, a fourteen-year-old who has been fighting a terrible disease for several years cancer at a cerebral level.

Oscar he is only 14 years old, but he demonstrates the strength and tenacity of an adult. His story begins in Benfleet in Essex in 2022 when, after accusing several migraines he is taken to his mother Natalie by the attending doctor. After a brief visit the specialist liquidates Natalia and Oscar with a diagnosis which will turn out to be wrong. According to the doctor, in fact, Oscar’s problems are linked to excessive use of the cell phone and a state of anxiety.

after continuous migraines then the terrible discovery: he has a brain tumor

Natalie, who knows her son well, understands that something is wrong. The migraines they continue and become increasingly worse in intensity and duration. Oscar, during the attacks, was forced to lock himself in a totally dark and silent room. Natalie is increasingly worried and one day she decides to bring her son Oscar in emergency room. The very young man had a panic attack and the mother became worried that, behind all these symptoms, something else could be hidden. Once in the relevant hospital, Oscar is carefully examined and subjected to various tests including an MRI.

“You can’t tell me, looking at a child when a mother tells you her heart is pumping out of her chest and she has weakness in her arm, that this is mental health.”

From the images it is immediately clear that the situation is much more serious than expected. Inside Oscar’s skull there is a huge tumor mass which compresses the brain. Migraines and panic attacks were linked to this condition. All the necessary treatments are started immediately, which for Oscar involve several cycles chemotherapy and of radiotherapy. The tumor that affected Oscar is a ependymomaa rare type of tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord.

“I am grateful to have the National Health System, as well as surgeons, pediatric oncologists and radiologists, but it hurts that it took eight months because they should be the professionals.”

Eight long months passed between the first visit with the doctor and the visit to the emergency room, during which Oscar suffered. Today Oscar he is still undergoing treatment for this brain tumor and is undergoing treatment radiotherapy. In January, after several therapies, doctors noticed that the tumor mass had shrunk. The young man continues to face this long battle with courage and strength.