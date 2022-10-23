After a difficult start, Nicolò has recovered well and is now traveling with top player numbers: behind the rebirth of one of the Nerazzurri’s cornerstones
No, it can’t be the same player. The sumptuous Barella and scoring in Barcelona, with Salernitana and yesterday at the Franchi (where he was also the protagonist of the 4-3 action) cannot be the same who trudged, snorted and missed almost everything against Lazio and Milan between late August and early September.
#struggled #nervous #dominates #Barella #Inter
