He lowers his pants and underwear in front of passers-by and is attacked. A 35-year-old homeless man ends up in handcuffs for obscene acts in a public place

Yesterday, Monday 29th July, in Piazza San Michele in Cagliaria man is lowered trousers and underwear in front of a crowd of people. Among them were also children and minors. This is 35 year old of Nigerian origins And homeless which triggered a very strong reaction in the adults present, so much so that they started to beat him up until the necessary intervention of the police. It is not the first time that he shows his genitals in public: a similar event had happened last July 11, without the aggression that began yesterday. Those present began to beat him when he was still undressed. The 35-year-old was arrested For obscene acts in a public place and taken to the barracks. He decided to do not file a complaint for the attack suffered by passers-by, despite the recommendations of the carabinieri.