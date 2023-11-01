Selami Bodi strangled his wife Etleva Kanolja with his hands, and then called for help: after two days of agony she passed away

An unspeakable tragedy occurred in the night between last Friday and Saturday in Savona. Etleva Kanolja, an Albanian woman aged only 31, was killed by her husband. The couple’s 4 children were present in the house at the time of the events, all children, aged between 5 and 13 years old. The victim’s brother has opened a fundraiser to help the children and for the costs of repatriating the body.

Yet another femicide in Italy took place in the night between last Friday and Saturday Savonain an apartment in the populous Villapiana neighborhood.

Selami Bodia 41-year-old Albanian man, strangled his wife.

Upon the arrival of rescuers on site, the latter alerted by the same manthe young woman was in dramatic condition and had no heartbeat.

Urgently transported to the San Paolo hospital, the doctors tried with all their might to save her, but after two days of agonyEtleva Kanolja has passed away forever.

The man, arrested by the authorities, he is now in the Marassi prison in Genoa and the charge against him is voluntary and aggravated homicide from trivial reasons and the degree of kinship.

A fundraiser has been opened for Etleva Kanolja’s children

They had had victim and executioner in past years 4 childrennow aged between 5 and 13 yearswho suddenly found themselves without mom and dad.

Erjonbrother of the murdered woman, opened a fundraiser on GoFundMe, describing the torment experienced by his family and asking his fellow Albanians, and anyone who wants, to help the little orphans.

The funds, as the man explains, will be used for costs of repatriation of the body in Albania and for the support for children. At the moment, more than 30 thousand euros have been collected.

Marco Russomayor of Savona, in recent days went to the morgue to pay homage to yet another victim of feminicide, bringing the embrace of the entire municipal administration and population.

The mayor said he was deeply saddened by the affair, explaining that it concerns a tragedy that affects the whole city. As a sign of mourning and respect, the flags of the municipal headquarters will be flown at half-mast.