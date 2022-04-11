A 41-year-old nurse died on the Tangenziale east of Milan: she stopped to help an injured motorcyclist

Nurse 41-year-old who tragically died while trying to rescue a motorcyclist. The drama happened on the Tangenziale east of Milan in the night between last Saturday and Sunday.

The motorcyclist had been involved in an accident and the nurse immediately stopped for help him. He wanted to do his duty, he wanted to help a man who at that moment needed his help from him. But just as she tried to rescue him, she was run over by a car. Despite being transported to the hospital and numerous attempts by doctors, the 41-year-old didn’t make it.

There are still not many details about the tragedy and the name of the victim is not yet known, as the police are standing investigating and trying to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts.

According to what has spread so far through the newspapers, it would seem that the nurse was 41 years old and that in the past she was an employee of theHumanitas hospital.

That night she was along the Tangenziale east of Milan and found herself witnessing an accident involving a motorcyclist. Guided by her common sense, the nurse immediately stopped her car and got out to help the victim, but one Mercedes A-Class overwhelmed her.

In a short time, the rescuers arrived on the scene and immediately transported her to the hospital. Later, she was transferred in very serious condition to the health facility Niguarda of Milanwhere the doctors decided to admit her to the neuroreanimation ward.

The following afternoon, Sunday 10 April, the unpleasant news arrived. The 41-year-old didn’t make it. She is dead for the serious trauma reported.

In addition to the nurse, he rescued 3 other people

According to reports, rescuers have transported others to the hospital three people.

A 65-year-old woman, who was driving the Mercedes A-Class that overwhelmed the nurse, for one chest trauma. Another driver and the same motorcyclist he collided with. They both reported trauma to the leg. The man driving the motorcycle is hospitalized at the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, while the driver at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

For further information on what happened, we will have to wait for the police investigations.