The thief was unlucky. It is difficult, almost impossible, to escape in the race when a wiry, very thin, fast, two-meter-tall professional athlete is chasing you. The long and powerful legs of Kalidou Sidibé They were insurmountable for the criminal who had just assaulted a woman in the middle of the street.

Sidibé (25 years old) is a French midfielder who plays for the Guingampa League 2 club (Second French division) that visited the stadium Annecy FC When the visiting team’s bus arrived at the hotel, located in the center of the city, and the players got off, a woman screamed: “He stole my bag!”

According to the newspaper ‘Télégramme’, the players of the Breton team saw a young man running away. Without thinking about it, three of them ran after the thief. Sidibé, the fastest, took the lead of his two companions and, in a flash, caught up with the fleeing man.

The French midfielder, of Malian origin, held the criminal until the police arrived and returned the bag to its owner, who thanked him for the good deed and the recovery of her belongings, especially the mobile phone. By the way, later Guingamp won emphatically (1-4).









In addition to being brave and fast, Sidibé is a notable footballer who is having a good season (18 games played, 1 goal and 4 assists). In fact, according to information from ‘Africafoot’, the Toulouse FCa Ligue 1 club (French First Division) wants to strengthen its midfield in the current winter market and is in negotiations with Sidibé. He began his professional career precisely in Toulouse and, therefore, knows the club’s environment well and could return on loan with an option to buy.