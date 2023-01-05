86-year-old Monsignor Sante Babolin, head of the exorcists of Padua, was reported for embezzlement: he allegedly defrauded a 90-year-old woman hospitalized in a rest home in Rubano, stealing 300 thousand euros from her.

Shortly before Christmas, the Public Prosecutor’s Office found the money in his current account and the judicial police seized it. According to the prosecutor Sergio Dini – reports The Gazettino – the monsignor entered the old woman’s bank account and transferred the amount to her account without the 90-year-old realizing it.

The fact remained hidden from February 2021 until last November, when the victim’s support administrator, a lawyer from Padua, noticed the large shortage in the bank statement.

The woman contacted Babolin asking for the return of the sum, a negotiation was born which also involved the brother of the religious, but it was not successful. At that point, the complaint was filed.

Babolin was a friend of the old woman, in the past he even lived in an apartment owned by her. The investigators do not exclude that similar operations have also been carried out in the past, in the ignorance of the elderly victim.

Babolin is a religious highly esteemed for his culture: he is professor emeritus of philosophy at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, he founded the Association of Italian Teachers of Philosophy. In 1998 he was appointed Archbishop Primate of Mexico and professor of philosophy at the “Instituto Superior de Estudios Eclesiasticos”. Then he too “Invited Professor” of the “Universidad Pontificia de México”.