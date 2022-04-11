United States.- Surprisingly, American actress Amber Heard revealed that she still feels love for her ex-partner Johnny Depp, whom she married in Los Angeles in 2015, and whom she is about to face in court again.

The actress was honest through her social networks last weekend, just days before her next legal confrontation with the actor, and pointed out that she still feels love for him.

Through a statement published on his official Instagram profile, Amber announced that she will be offline within the next few weeks due to the trial she will have against Johnny in Virginia, remembering that he sued her for an opinion piece for the Washington Post where she spoke about her experience of violence and domestic abuse that she lived by her side.

Likewise, he continued to talk about the price he continues to pay and the price women pay when facing powerful men and it was at that moment that he confessed that he still feels something for him and it causes him great pain that his story is open to the world. .

“I continue to pay that price, but I hope that when this case is over, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always felt love for him and it pains me to have to live the details of our past life together before the world,” he shared in the post.

Finally, Amber Heard He expressed that he acknowledges the continuous support he has received over the past few years and explained that he will continue to lean on it more than ever.

Jhonny Depp, for his part, seeks to recover his good image in the United States, this after the severe blow his reputation received after losing his defamation case in the United Kingdom, where the newspaper accused him of being “a wife beater”. “.

Read more: Without filters, without makeup, without arrangements, this is what Galilea Montijo looks like at 48 years of age