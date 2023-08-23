In an exciting and close culinary competition, the renowned television host Fátima Aguilar became the second contestant to be eliminated from the popular show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The jury’s decision was based on her performance during the challenge, in which her dish failed to win over her palates.

She assured that she left happy for having discovered her new culinary skills and commented that she will continue to improve to be able to master them.

After removal, the social networks They were filled with messages of support and regret. Users from various platforms shared their admiration for his positive attitude and courage in facing challenges in such a competitive environment.

“I think that will return with more fieldyou just have to give it time”, “She still has the repechage week to show off in the competition”, “I’m very sorry!”, “She was one of my favorites”, were some of the comments.

