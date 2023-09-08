













He still has a rope, the director of Studio Ghibli does not retire and already has ideas for new films









Despite the fact that it was previously announced that the recent film titled The Boy and the Heron It would be the last feature film by the famous director of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, the company’s vice president has already announced otherwise.

Junichi Nishioka is the vice president of Studio Ghibli and confirmed that the new and intriguing film released in 2023 will not be the last of Miyazaki who will return with new ideas. This is excellent news for fans.

On the other hand, let’s remember that the supposed last film by the popular Studio Ghibli director, Hayao Miyazaki (Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, The Wind Rises), The Boy and the Heron is based on a classic Japanese novel, with which it shares the original title and was written by Genzaburo Yoshino.

Source: Studio Ghibli

The main theme of the film belongs to Kenshi Yonezu and is titled spinning globe. The movie is confirmed for North America, however, there is no actual release window yet.

What Studio Ghibli movies are available on Netflix?

The streaming platform has a wide catalog of movies available, below are the most outstanding titles:

The wandering castle.

Spirited Away.

Arriety’s world.

Marnie’s memory.

My neighbor Totoro.

Ponyo and the secret of the little mermaid.

Whispers of the heart.

Kiki, home deliveries.

