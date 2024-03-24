A former UPS employee stole Apple products and jewelry from a warehouse and resold them for a profit of about $1.3 million.

Apple-branded products have always enjoyed a certain profitabilitydue to their constant request and their lasting resale value in time. Despite themselves, in more than one episode the Apple Stores have been targeted and sometimes become the scene of thefts and robberies.

And it would seem that another thing that has remained unchanged over time is precisely the interest in this type of crime against the Apple company.

This is demonstrated by the case of a former UPS employee accused of stealing Apple products worth a value more than a million dollars from a warehouse located in Canada. The Jan. 22 arrest of Orville Martirez Beltrano, a former supervisor at a local UPS facility, was brought on charges that he used his position to steal Apple goods shipped through the company.

Canadian Lupine Beltrano stole goods from the workplace and resold them online Beltrano was reported by Global News and the Winnipeg Free Press in Canada stole approximately 866 Apple products. The case came to light when UPS launched an investigation to find out why a significant number of products disappeared from the Winnipeg warehouse.

The attempts to sell the goods on the premises would have made the supervisor, who has been in service at the headquarters for over a decade, fall under suspicion. local Kijiji platformwhich involved him directly in buying and selling to consumers. Undercover UPS agents installed surveillance cameras to identify the perpetrator, discovering Beltrano stealing products from pallets destined for shipment to Ontario.

During a single day in January this year, Beltrano would have taken 120 iPhones before UPS detected inventory anomalies and implemented preventative measures.