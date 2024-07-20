Juarez City- Ulises Armando HR was arrested by municipal police after being reported as a suspected thief at a school in the Libertad neighborhood, said Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The call was made to 911 regarding a robbery at an educational facility at the intersection of Cinabrio and Marfil streets, where the preventive agents arrived to meet with the school superintendent.

The school staff told them that he had surprised a neighbor from the area on the roof of the classrooms, and when he was discovered, he jumped over the wall that adjoins the house of the alleged thief.

The engine for an evaporative air conditioner and two mini-split type cooling units were located there.

With the information gathered, the officers went to the accused’s home and spoke to the man’s mother, who gave them access to the property, where they found a two-piece refrigeration unit (external and internal) and the motor of an evaporative air conditioner in the front yard.

Ulises Armando HR, 38 years old, was arrested in response to the direct accusation, and was placed at the disposal of the investigating authority for his alleged participation in the crime of robbery.