He stole two sweets and a fry from the supermarket, for a total value of 8 euros, out of hunger: the 34-year-old thief, caught in a shop in Trento, was sentenced to just under a year in prison. Before the sentence he wrote a letter to the supermarket: “I apologize, I did it because I was hungry”.

The facts date back to October 2021: the man entered and went to the ready-made food counter, picking up a tray containing some fried foods worth 3 euros and two brioches for a total of around 8 euros.

The security personnel had noticed the theft, the 34-year-old tried to escape by hitting another employee. The supermarket reported him and the man also asked to be able to negotiate the sentence. In the end, he was sentenced to 11 months and 25 days.